Taylor Swift Re-Signs With Universal Music

Taylor Swift is extending her stay with the Universal Music family.

Swift announced Thursday on Instagram that she has signed a new contract with the record label. Swift, 30, first signed a multi-album record deal with Universal in Nov. 2018.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group,” Swift wrote.

Grainge is the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. She also acknowledged Jody Gerson, “the first woman to run a major music publishing company.”

“Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most respected and accomplished industry leaders,” Swift continued. “It’s an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favourite thing in the world: songwriting.”

Of course, it would not be a T-Swift post without this: “Swipe photos to see one of my other favourite things: a fluffy floofy cat.