Date Revealed, Details Unveiled For Massive Kobe Bryant Tribute At Staples Center

A tribute will be held in Staples Center later this month to honour the memory of Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash last month.
Multiple news sources are reporting the tribute will take place on Feb. 24 — a date with special significance for the L.A. Lakers legend, who wore the number 24 during the final years of his basketball career.
“There was conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the L.A. Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe’s life,” a source told ET. “The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well. The day will be a way for L.A. to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city.”
The date has further significance, given that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — who died alongside her father in the crash — wore #2 on her jersey, with the date 2/24 paying homage to both.
On Jan. 30, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed a memorial was in the works to play tribute to Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 at 41.
“There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there,” Garcetti told the Los Angeles Times, confirming that in addition to the Bryants the memorial would also honour the others who perished in the helicopter crash: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.
At the time, Garcetti said the date had not yet been finalized, “but we’ve been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Bryant’s widow, Vanessa] as well,” he said. “I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court.”
Meanwhile, Nike paid its own tribute to Bryant during a fashion show in New York City on Wednesday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show featured six children who walked out onstage wearing Lakers jerseys featuring both Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24.
Bryant signed a deal with Nike in 2003, and just weeks before his death launched his new shoe, the Kobe V Protro Chaos. After Bryant’s death, reported THR, Nike sold out of all Bryant-related apparel online.