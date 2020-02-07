Vanessa Bryant Confirms Date & Details For Kobe Bryant’s Celebration Of Life At Staples Center

A tribute will be held in Staples Center later this month to honour the memory of Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash last month.

Multiple news sources are reporting the tribute will take place on Feb. 24 — a date with special significance for the L.A. Lakers legend, who wore the number 24 during the final years of his basketball career.

“There were conversations about possibly having the ceremony at the L.A. Coliseum to fit more people, but ultimately the Staples Center made the most sense as it was such a big part of Kobe’s life,” a source told ET.

“The date being the 24th was a decision to coincide with his jersey number as well,” the source continued. “The day will be a way for L.A. to celebrate a man that meant so much to the city.”

Vanessa Bryant confirmed the news on Friday, sharing an official invitation letter for the ceremony. The letter is decorated with 24 butterflies and is officially dubbed as a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

The date has further significance, given that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — who died alongside her father in the crash — wore #2 on her jersey, with the date 2/24 paying homage to both.