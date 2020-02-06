UK Debates If Prince Andrew Should Have Flag Flown On His Birthday

Debate is growing in the United Kingdom over if a flag should be flown for Prince Andrew’s upcoming birthday.

The Duke of York will turn 60 on Feb. 19, but after he has stepped down from royal duties in the wake of the Jefferey Epstein scandal where he is accused of having sex with an underage girl multiple times, many are asking their local governments to reconsider flying a flag in his honour.

Currently, there are 10 royals who have flags flown on their birthday. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

RELATED: New Pressure On Prince Andrew To Help Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

All government buildings must fly the Union Flag on those birthdays, town halls and local authorities are advised but don’t have to and by the sounds of things – they won’t be.

“We’re not flying the flag,” a spokesperson for Liverpool Council told CNN. “When you look at his behaviour – it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to mark his birthday.”

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson’s office said things are being reconsidered, “I understand DCMS (the Department for Culture, Media and Sport) and the Royal Household are considering how the policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.”

RELATED: Buckingham Palace Won’t Comment If Prince Andrew Has Been ‘Uncooperative’ In U.S. Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein

Yet according to ITV, flying a flag on government building means a law would have to be changed which is a lengthy process and unlikely that MPs will rush to change legislation by Feb. 19 when there are more important issues in the aftermath of Brexit.

While Prince Andrew might not get flags in local municipalities, he will still have them on government buildings (at least for this year) and have the bells at Westminster Abby rung.

“There are no plans to change those arrangements,” a spokesperson for the Abby said.