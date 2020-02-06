Keanu Reeves Spotted Filming ‘Matrix 4’ In San Francisco

Production for “The Matrix 4” is fully underway.
In new fan photos from the San Francisco set, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and writer-director Lana Wachowski, have been spotted getting back into character, as Neo and Trinity 17 years after the last franchise installment.
While the photos show Neo… we mean Reeves, grabbing a cup of coffee, the images are still sending fans over the edge, with many still wondering what is actually in store for “Matrix 4”. Warner Bros. has yet to reveal any specifics.
Jada Pinkett Smith is also set to return to the franchise with newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt and Eréndira Ibarra. Priyanka Chopra is also rumoured to have a role.
Check out some of the fan reaction:
No word on when “Matrix 4” is expected to hit big screens.