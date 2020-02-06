Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Saying ‘Free Bill Cosby’

Bill Cosby is getting good vibes from Snoop Dogg.

Cosby, who was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, took to Instagram on Thursday to thank the “Gin & Juice” rapper. This was after Dogg proclaimed, “Free Bill Cosby!”

“Snoop — when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me,” Cosby wrote. “It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death.”

“Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money?” he asked. “On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Dogg jumped to Cosby’s defence while criticizing Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday. Dogg was upset with King for bringing up the sexual assault case against Bryant so soon after his death. He then posted several photos of Winfrey and King with Harvey Weinstein.