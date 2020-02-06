Jennifer Garner’s Reaction To Viral Humans Of New York Story Is All Of Us

Queen of the internet, Jennifer Garner, summed up what we were all thinking when reading the story of a convict who escaped prison to raise a family: “Holy Nuts.”

Earlier this week, Humans of New York told the story of Bobby Love (formally Walter Miller) over 11 posts on Instagram of how he and his wife Cheryl’s love story came to be. Garner, along with thousands of other people, commented on most of the posts.

“Holy nuts,” she wrote as Cheryl told the story of how when the police came to their door to arrest Bobby, she confronted him as he revealed that his real name was Walter Miller and he had escaped prison 40 years before.

Bobby continued to tell his story of how he escaped to being shot where the bullet went through him.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Jokes About How ‘No One Swipes’ Her Tinder Profile

“I woke up in the hospital– with a hole in the front and back of my coat,” he detailed.

“Walter! What the heck,” Garner commented on another post where Bobby said, “So one Monday night, while we were watching the Colts game on TV, I made the decision. That was going to be my last night in prison.”

Bobby continued to speak about how he escaped and made his way to his new life. “I found a brother in the parking lot who agreed to buy me a one way ticket to New York. I waited until the last minute. I jumped on the bus right as the driver was closing the door. Then I slunk down in my seat while we drove out of Raleigh. Once we got on the highway, the girl next to me started making small talk. She asked me my name. I thought for a moment, and said: ‘Bobby Love.’ And that was the death of Walter Miller.”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Looks Absolutely Terrified As She Rides A Roller-Coaster For Her New Movie ‘Yes Day’

“Cheryl must be gobsmacked,” Garner responded. She added, “Look at that beautiful family. I feel like the next bits are going to make us cry. Poor soft, righteous Cheryl” as he spoke about meeting Cheryl.

Things then turned to Cheryl’s side of the story, “When I first visited him in prison, he broke down crying. His head was in his hands, and he told me: ‘I know, you’re going to leave me.’ I told him: ‘No Bobby Love, I married you for better or for worse. And right now this is the worst.’”

“Ahhh. Cheryl. What a woman. ♥️” the actress added. “This is the most beautiful, inspiring Love story I have ever watched as a ten hour mini series. And sitting in this big audience with everyone today has been ♥️♥️♥️. Thank you, @humansofny. You were right to take your time. Just like Bobby figured out-Cheryl was worth every second. ♥️😭♥️”

Bobby and Cheryl’s full story can be read on the Humans of New York’s Instagram.