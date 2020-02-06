Peter Weber Says ‘The Bachelor’ Women Spent Too Much Time ‘Focused On Each Other’

Peter Weber says the women of “The Bachelor” kept getting in each other’s way and their own way.

Weber spoke with People about the unnecessary drama sparked by contestants during his season of “The Bachelor”.

“A lot of times it was the women bringing things up, and that would be how the conversation would start,” Weber said. “That was tough for me. I didn’t really want to spend my time talking about other women with who I was with at that point.”

“But it occurred multiple times throughout this season,” he continued. “And I kind of had no choice but to give in and get to the bottom of what they were concerned about.”

The constant tension between contestants ultimately got in the way of Weber’s connection with some of his dates.

“We weren’t truly getting to know each other as well as we could have,” he concluded. “I do wish that the conversations wouldn’t have been so focused on each other.”