Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Leggings With John Legend’s Face On The Bum

One of the perks of being a celeb is having a range of gifts being sent your way.

Chrissy Teigen turned to Instagram on Thursday to share a recent item sent to her–a very stylish pair of leggings with her husband, John Legend’s, face in hearts. One on each buttcheek with pink and red rainbows coming off the hearts and running down her legs.

“We get … really random stuff sent to the house,” the cookbook author captioned a photo of her on hand and knees.

RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Poke Fun At His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title In New Genesis Super Bowl Ad

“Please come take ballet class with us and wear those!!” commented Isabella Boylston, the Principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre.

“Do they come in my size?” added another.

Bethenny Frankel said, “It looks quite specific to me.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Turns John Legend’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Cover Into Pajamas And His Reaction Is Priceless

Last November, Teigen shared a picture of herself, private chef Paul Barbosa and friend Bronwyn Reed wearing PJs covered in Legend’s Sexiest Man Alive People cover.