On Oscars Red Carpet ‘Knives Out’ Director Rian Johnson Reveals He Is Already Writing The Sequel

“Knives Out” is officially getting a sequel.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake confirmed the news on Thursday during a conference call with Wall Street analysts, per Variety.

Appearing on the red carpet at the Oscars, where the film is nominated for Best Original Screenplay, writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that he is already hard at work on the script for the sequel starring Daniel Craig’s detective character Benoit Blanc: “I’m writing what hopefully will be the next one right now. The idea is it will be Daniel Craig as the detective. Whole new cast, whole new case, whole new location. It’s just like doing another Hercule Poirot mystery like Agatha Christie did.”

“Knives Out” is soon expected to break $300 million at the worldwide box office, and along with Craig also starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and more.

On Thursday, Johnson spoke with SiriusXM Hollywood Studios about the sequel.

“I have to write it! Do you have any ideas?” he joked. “In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of a sequel… ever since we started working on this, I was like, look, if we can keep this going the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels.”

“Do that with Blanc and keep making mysteries,” Johnson elaborated. “Whole new cast, Whole new location, whole new mystery… there’s so many different things you can do with it.”

The studio is currently planning production for a “Knives Out” sequel and “John Wick 4”. There is no release date for “Knives Out 2” but “John Wick 4” will premiere May 21, 2021.