‘Knives Out’ Sequel Confirmed By Lionsgate, Director Rian Johnson Asks ‘Do You Have Any Ideas?’

“Knives Out” is officially getting a sequel film.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake confirmed the news on Thursday during a conference call with Wall Street analysts, per Variety.

“Knives Out” is soon expected to break $300 million at the worldwide box office. The Rian Johnson-directed film — which stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon, among others — has received an Oscar nomination and Golden Globes nods.

Johnson spoke with SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday about the confirmed sequel.

“I have to write it! Do you have any ideas?” he joked. “In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of a sequel… ever since we started working on this, I was like, look, if we can keep this going the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels.”

“Do that with Blanc and keep making mysteries,” Johnson elaborated. “Whole new cast, Whole new location, whole new mystery… there’s so many different things you can do with it.”

The studio is currently planning production for a “Knives Out” sequel and “John Wick 4”. There is no release date for “Knives Out 2” but “John Wick 4” will premiere May 21, 2021.