‘Knives Out’ Sequel Confirmed By Lionsgate

“Knives Out” is officially getting a sequel film.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake confirmed the news on Thursday during a conference call with Wall Street analysts, per Variety.

“Knives Out” is soon expected to break $300 million at the worldwide box office. The Rian Johnson-directed film — which stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon, among others — has received an Oscar nomination and Golden Globes nods.

The studio is currently planning production for a “Knives Out” sequel and “John Wick 4”. There is no release date for “Knives Out 2” but “John Wick 4” will premiere May 21, 2021.