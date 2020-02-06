Report: ‘Friends’ Cast Expected To Return To HBO Max For Reunion

It seemed like it would never happen, but the cast of “Friends” are reportedly getting together again on HBO Max and fans couldn’t BE any more excited.

Deadline reports that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will be reuniting for a unscripted reunion special.

The publication is also reporting that each star will be paid between $3-4 million to appear.

The special will help launch the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max which will feature the entire “Friends” series.

“There is interest all around and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it,” HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly said a few weeks ago at the Winter TCAs. “Today it’s just maybe.”

Schwimmer also recently said he doesn’t “think it’s possible” for a reunion.

According to Deadline, it was after Reilly and Schwimmer’s comments that reps from WBTV and HBO Max came back together after disagreements over pay and reached an agreement.

The news comes on the same day that Perry finally got Instagram and already sits at 1.1 million followers despite not posting anything as of now.

Co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane are also expected to play a part in the production of the special.