Justin Timberlake And Meek Mill Release New Music

Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill are here with new music.

The two were very hushed about their new project but Mill teased in earlier on Thursday.

“Meek x Justin Timberlake dropping something tonight At 12am tonight!!!!” he wrote.

Meek x Justin Timberlake dropping something tonight At 12am tonight!!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 6, 2020

Timberlake shared his own behind the scenes on his Instagram of the creative process of writing the song and directing the music video.

In the clip, Timberlake wore a shirt that read “Did you miss me?” possibly eluding to the fact that he hasn’t released new music since his 2018 Man of the Woods album.