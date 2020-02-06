David Letterman Says Quentin Tarantino Once ‘Beat’ Him ‘To Death’

Once up a time Quentin Tarantino wanted to kill more than Bill, according to David Letterman.

The former “Late Night” host dropped by the season premiere of “Desus & Mero” where he revealed how Oscar-winning director Tarantino once threatened to end his life.

“I got into a great fight with Quentin Tarantino. This was really good,” Letterman told the Showtime program. “There was one guest on the show and her girlfriend was someone [Tarantino] was dating. Famous star. So famous I can’t recall the name.”

“I was saying, ‘No, you’re not dating Quentin Tarantino.’ And she said, ‘Yes, yes I am.’ And I said, ‘No please tell me this isn’t true.’ Now I’m joking!” he assured.

Letterman was trying to be funny, but his sense of humour allegedly did not sit well with Tarantino.

“I’m thinking the idea is Quentin Tarantino is this movie store nerd from when you were able to go take out movies from the store. He was a self-described movie nerd,” he continued. “Now I’m pretending that I’m stunned this glorious movie star is dating this little squirrelly guy.”

“He starts screaming at me, ‘I’m gonna beat you to death, I’m gonna kill you, I’m coming to New York, and I’m gonna beat the crap out of you. How can you say that about me?'” Letterman recalled. “And I said, ‘Quentin, hang on a second.'”

Letterman told Tarantino to hold on for a second and got his producer on the line as a witness.

“Like the guy is full-blown clinically goofy,” Letterman exclaimed. “There’s no cooling off… It just keeps blowing up.”

Letterman concluded by saying that Tarantino apologized to him years later while promoting “Inglourious Basterds” on “The Late Show”.