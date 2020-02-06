Heidi Klum On Backlash From ‘AGT’ Vs. Gabrielle Union: ‘I Was Called… A White Woman’

Heidi Klum got a taste of the Internet’s fury after defending her experiences on “America’s Got Talent”.

In January, Klum was asked about the “AGT” environment” after Gabrielle Union spoke out against racist and inappropriate behaviour. Klum told reporters at the Television Critics Association that she did not experiences the accusations Union levied.

“I’ve only had an amazing experience [on the show]. I can’t speak for Gabrielle,” Klum continued. “I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect.”

In a follow-up with Page Six at the amfAR gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, the German-American model opened up about the backlash she faced.

“A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman,'” Klum shared. “I think it is important for everyone to speak their truth. I think that when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story.”

“I can only speak to what I saw — it has nothing to do with what colour I am,” she added. “I am a human so I just looked at what I saw.”