Judge Rules In Favour Of Dr. Luke In Kesha Defamation Lawsuit

A judge has determined that Kesha defamed record producer Dr. Luke.

The record producer sued Kesha over a claim that he raped Katy Perry. The information was shared in a now-publicized text message between Kesha and Lady Gaga.

“Kesha made a false statement to Lady Gaga about Gottwald that was defamatory per se,” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter, per PageSix. “There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry.”

“Moreover, publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability,” Judge Schecter continued.

It is now up to a jury to decide if Kesha did indeed defame Dr. Luke. Kesha previously sued Dr. Luke for alleged sexual and emotional abuse, but later dropped the lawsuit.

Judge Schecter also ordered the “Timber” singer to pay the producer over $373,000 in interest for a late payment of $1.3 million in royalties. Kesha’s counterclaim was rejected.