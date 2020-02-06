Lili Reinhart Responds To Fan About ‘Unrealistic Body Expectations’ On ‘Riverdale’: Admits She Feels ‘Intimidated’ By The ‘Physique’ Of Cast Mates

Lili Reinhart is opening up about body issues with one of her followers.

A fan asked Reinhart about how she and the rest of the “Riverdale” cast felt about having chiselled physiques when they were playing teens on-screen and if they are worried about “contributing to unrealistic body expectations.”

“Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiselled,” she said in a thread on Twitter. “And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like. But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

She then added that she recently “gained weight due to depression the last two months and I’ve felt very insecure about it.” However, she had an upcoming scene in only a bra and underwear and felt it was her “obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do.”

Reinhart added, “This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favourite role model).”