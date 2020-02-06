TikTok Verifies Fake Kendall Jenner Account

A master impressionist snuck past TikTok security.

A faux Kendall Jenner account on the short-form video platform was accidentally verified on Thursday. TikTok itself revealed the mix-up and took steps to un-verify the account.

“Within hours of verifying an account claiming to be Kendall Jenner, an internal review raised questions about the account’s authenticity, and TikTok immediately removed it,” a spokesperson for TikTok told CNN.

“The verified badge is a quick and clear way to let you know you are following the real deal,” TikTok’s website explains. “Rather than a fake or fan account.”