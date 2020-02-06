Jennifer Lopez Gives Out Phone Numbers: ‘Yes, This Is Really My Number’

You can now tell your friends you have Jennifer Lopez in your contacts.

Fresh off her record-setting performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Lopez reached out to her fans on Thursday. JLo shared a phone number on Twitter and said, “Text me.”

New music news!!!!! 🎧 Text me: 305-690-0379 🤫💕https://t.co/gAHuoToqlx — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 7, 2020

“New music news!” she tweeted. “Text me: 305-690-0379.”

A quick investigative text to the number gets this response:

“Hi, my love it’s Jen 💕! Yes, this is really my number and I’ll be using it to stay in touch with you. Click the link to add yourself to my contacts so I can text you back. Can’t wait to hear from you!!”

It also includes a link that allows you to enter your contact information.