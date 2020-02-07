Martha Stewart Downs ‘Fireball’ Shots With Fellow Guest Host Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube On ‘Ellen’

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are the latest celebs to fill in as guest hosts on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge” hosts welcome guest Ice Cube, with the trio downing shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.

The game, which they play in honour of Ice Cube’s BIG3 league’s creation of a new sport, FIREBALL3, sees Snoop and the rapper attempt to knock down cardboard cutout’s of Stewart’s face with basketballs.

Ice Cube also talks about meeting Snoop for the first time at his debut album release party, which was held on a yacht.

The two rappers then open up about the loss of their friend and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

Snoop and Stewart also show viewers never-before-seen footage of their very first meeting. See more in the clip below.