Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding Date, Venue Confirmed By Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has released details of Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The pair are set to tie the knot on Friday May 29, 2020, after getting engaged in Italy in September 2019.

A press release confirmed, “Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

“The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

Many royal events have taken place in the Chapel Royal, including the wedding of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on February 10, 1840.

In 1893 the then-Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) were also married in the Chapel.

Prince George was then baptized at the Chapel Royal on October 23, 2013, in a ceremony attended by four generations of the Royal Family, including The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Beatrice and her husband-to-be have asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts but instead to find out more about the work of http://www.big-change.org and http://www.cricketbuildshope.org.