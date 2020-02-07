Meghan Trainor Puts Her Own Spin On Selena Gomez, Harry Styles Tracks In ‘Musical Genre Challenge’

Meghan Trainor proved she can sing in different styles in a “Musical Genre Challenge” “Tonight Show” skit with Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

Trainor sang along to Harry Styles and Selena Gomez tracks in the segment. However, they weren’t the usual versions.

She kicked off the skit by belting out Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” as an EDM track, much to Fallon’s amusement.

It was then the talk-show host’s turn to sing “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” in a 1950s rock’n’roll manner.

One of the highlights of the clip was Trainor singing Styles’ “Adore You” as a Soca song, while Fallon nailed “Dance Monkey” in the style of a Frank Sinatra crooner.

The singer finished things by turning “Booty Wurk” into a soft-pop ballad.

Trainor’s appearance also saw her react to footage of herself singing with her Soca band at age 13. See more in the clip below.