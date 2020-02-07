Rolling Stones’ Keith Richard Has Quit Smoking After Months Of Trying

It’s never too late to kick a bad habit.

This week, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards appeared for an interview with Q104.3 New York’s Jim Kerr and was asked about his health, including whether he still smokes.

“Done that, been there,” he responded, according to NME, revealing that he hadn’t had a cigarette since October 2019.

“I think both Mick [Jagger] and I felt that on the last tour we were just getting going,” he added.. “[We]’ve got to continue this.”

Earlier in 2019, Richards said in another interview that he was planning on giving up smoking.

“I have tried. So far, unsuccessfully,” he said at the time. “Lou Reed claimed nicotine was harder to quit than heroin. It is.”

The Rolling Stones are currently set to head out on tour this summer across North America, including a stop in Vancouver in May.