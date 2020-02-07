Billy Crystal Is Not A Fan Of The Hostless Oscars

The Oscars without a host is hardly the Oscars at all, according to Billy Crystal.

On Thursday, the nine-time host of Hollywood’s biggest night appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and gave his opinion on the awards show going without a host for a second year in a row.

Crystal, alluding to Donald Trump’s recent impeachment, said having no host at the Oscars was like “having a trial without witnesses. Moves faster, but not quite the result that you want.”

And while being Oscars host is often a notoriously difficult gig for a comedian, Crystal admitted that he never had that problem.

“I always loved being out there,” he said. “I loved the, I guess, the trust, you know, that the movie Academy had in me to get me out there, and I felt like it was a great honour to do it.”

He continued, “And I think that when you have a show that’s as long as it is, things are going to happen. And I think the problem with the no-host thing, perhaps, is that there’s not somebody out there to capitalize on that moment, like you had when the wrong Best Picture was nominated.”

Kimmel, for his part, admitted that he hopes the hostess show is actually a flop.

“I hope they get the right people out there in case something–-” Crystal was saying, when Kimmel responded, “I hope they don’t. I hope it’s a disaster. We have to stick together, you know what I mean? These jobs are very few.”