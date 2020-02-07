Niall Horan Drops Music Video For New Single ‘No Judgement’, Announces Second Album ‘Heartbreak Weather’

Niall Horan is back with new music.

The One Direction singer just dropped the new music video for his latest single “No Judgement”, also confirming his second album Heartbreak Weather would be released March 13.

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

Horan sets up the music video by announcing things would get a little strange, just like it does once you get comfortable with somebody in a relationship.

The clip sees an adorable older couple living life how they want to, without any judgment from Horan, who watches on from the sidlelines.

Horan, who released his first album Flicker in October 2017, said of the track in a statement, “When you’re with me, there’s no judgment. There’s enough people judging, so you don’t need to be judged by me.”

He added of his upcoming LP, according to Rolling Stone: “When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album tracklisting versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’

“I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”