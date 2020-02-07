John Mulaney Postpones Toronto Show To Host ‘SNL’ And Shares Hilarious Apology To Canada From Lorne Michaels

Canadians will have to wait just a little bit longer to get a dose of John Mulaney.

This week, the comedian was forced to postpone an upcoming standup show in Toronto because he will be in New York hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 29.

Rather than apologize directly, Mulaney shared a note seemingly written by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels apologizing to his “fellow Canadians” for keeping the comedian Stateside.

“I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in, the need for John is greater in New York right now,” the letter reads. “John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by ‘SNL’. Yes, we still have the draft here.”

In his caption, Mulaney added, “I will be there no matter what. I love you, Toronto. I hope you know that I won’t let you down again. Also, I’m afraid of Lorne so I do what he says.”

Previously set for Feb. 22, Mulaney’s show in Toronto has been rescheduled for April 10.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast to coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.