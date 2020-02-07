Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Catchy New Song ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Carly Rae Jepsen has released her new song “Let’s Be Friends”.
Jepsen dropped the catchy song Friday, with the lyrics including: “Let’s be friends that never speak again / It’s cool, we can just pretend.
“We’re friends and never speak again / See you soon, hope we can remain good friends.”
Jepsen said in a statement, “’Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup.
“This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the Band-Aid. See you never!”
The track went down a storm with Jepsen’s army of fans.
See some of the reaction below.