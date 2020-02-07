Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Catchy New Song ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Carly Rae Jepsen has released her new song “Let’s Be Friends”.

Jepsen dropped the catchy song Friday, with the lyrics including: “Let’s be friends that never speak again / It’s cool, we can just pretend.

“We’re friends and never speak again / See you soon, hope we can remain good friends.”

RELATED: Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals She Awkwardly Tried To Get Bill Murray To Star In Music Video Before Tom Hanks

See you soon. Hope we can remain good friends 💘

LET’S BE FRIENDS…OUT NOWhttps://t.co/R0y2KDhbWD pic.twitter.com/2mxctHDufT — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) February 7, 2020

Jepsen said in a statement, “’Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup.

“This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the Band-Aid. See you never!”

RELATED: Carly Rae Jepsen Belts Out ‘Dedicated’ Tracks During Incredible Tiny Desk Concert

The track went down a storm with Jepsen’s army of fans.

See some of the reaction below.

I CANT STOP LISTENING I LOVE IT — sel (@selsfun) February 7, 2020

QUEEN OF SOFTENING THE BLOW OF BREAKUPS WTF — m 🦋 (@onlyromanoff) February 7, 2020

I need sleep but I can’t turn it off it’s too good pic.twitter.com/m5Xtmox5Oy — Noah 🍈 (@DisneySwiftie) February 7, 2020

I love you Carly, keep going. ❤️🥰😍 — Andrés 🤍 (@OverdosingFENTY) February 7, 2020