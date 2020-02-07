Green Day Get Cooking With ‘Ellen’ Guest Hosts Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg

The members of Green Day are pretty decent cooks.

On Friday, the band are on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, with guest hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

In true Martha Stewart fashion, the band join in for a cooking segment, learning how to prepare the perfect treats for an Oscars viewing party.

“We have to start with a drink,” Stewart says, showing them how to make the perfect cocktail, “because everybody has to start with a drink.”

Stewart also shows the trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool how to make pizza and pull-apart pigs in a blanket.

Later on the show, Green Day take the stage to perform their new single “Oh Yeah!”