Jimmy Fallon Reacts To Viral RuPaul Moment On ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘That’s It I’m Cancelled’

RuPaul had Jimmy Fallon seeing his whole life flash before his eyes.

Last week, the “Drag Race” star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and in a moment that went viral online, Fallon referred to him as a drag queen.

“A drag queen? A DRAG QUEEN?” RuPaul responded with apparent venom, giving Fallon what looked like a serious scared that he might have said something truly offensive.

“I am the Queen of Drag!” RuPaul continued, easing things up.

But on Monday’s show, Fallon addressed the moment: “I really thought it was over. That’s it, I’m cancelled. I gotta start my own #JimmyFallonIsOverParty.

“I was like, I had a good run. You know, I had 10 years in the business.”

Meanwhile, on last week’s episode, RuPaul also showed Fallon how to play “dirty charades,” in which a typical phrase is given but one of the words is swapped for something naughty.

As RuPaul joked with Fallon, that became a bit problematic when many of the phrases he submitted were deemed too filthy for television. “I think I sent over 30 titles,” he joked. “The Standards and Practices [department] rejected every single one of them.”

For his demonstration, RuPaul mimed John Travolta’s iconic dance stance in “Saturday Night Fever” but then acted out a large-toothed animal gnawing on something. The correct answer: “Saturday Night Beaver”.

“Oh my gosh, you are just in big trouble,” quipped Fallon between giggles.

Speaking of Saturday night, RuPaul will be seen hosting this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 ET on Global.