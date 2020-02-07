RuPaul Plays Dirty Charades With Jimmy Fallon On ‘Tonight Show’

Watching celebrities play charades can be pretty entertaining — in fact, that was the entire premise of the game show “Win, Lose or Draw”.

When one of those celebs is RuPaul, and the words being acted out are double entendres, however, that just sends the entertainment value soaring through the roof.

Viewers of “The Tonight Show” found that out on Thursday when the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” taught host Jimmy Fallon how to do “dirty charades,” in which a typical phrase is given but one of the words is swapped for something naughty.

As RuPaul joked with Fallon, that became a bit problematic when many of the phrases he submitted were deemed too filthy for television. “I think I sent over 30 titles,” he joked. “The Standards and Practices [department] rejected every single one of them.”

For his his demonstration, RuPaul mimed John Travolta’s iconic dance stance in “Saturday Night Fever” but then acted out a large-toothed animal gnawing on something. The correct answer: “Saturday Night Beaver”.

“Oh my gosh, you are just in big trouble,” quipped Fallon between giggles.

Speaking of Saturday night, RuPaul will be seen hosting this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 ET on Global.