Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discusses Her Decision To Quit ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi talks about deciding to quit “Jersey Shore” after 10 years during an appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The reality TV star chats to guest hosts Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart alongside her “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

RELATED: Snooki Announces She’s ‘Retiring’ From ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I Just Can’t Do It Anymore’

Snooki shares, “There was a lot of decisions that went into that, but I basically just had to think about my kids and where I’m at in my life right now.

“It’s just really hard for me to leave and film the show with three kids now.”

The stars also play a game of “Spill the Tea”, which sees Snoop try to match the saucy secrets to Stewart and the “Jersey Shore” crew.

RELATED: Pickle-Loving ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Puts Her Tastebuds To The Test By Sampling Pickle-Flavoured Snacks

See more in the clip below.