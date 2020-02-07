Tan France Admits He Suffered Too Much Racism In The U.K. To Consider Moving Back

Tan France insists he isn’t looking to move back to the U.K. any time soon.

The “Queer Eye” star previously said he’d consider moving back across the pond, but in an interview with Grazia, he said, “It’s a solid no. I suffered so much racism here and it’s just not something I want to put myself through.”

France, from Doncaster, continues: “I love this country, I love what it potentially represents, but I just think that until they solve this problem or move forward with it, where you just are not attacked every day, I’m not willing to be here.”

He adds when asked if he finds living in the U.S. easier: “I’ve never been called anything racist in the U.S. It’s not once happened.”

France, who’s joined by his “Next In Fashion” co-host Alexa Chung for the interview, also reveals how he wears a dark wig and a cap when he goes out in New York with his “Queer Eye” pals.

France says as Chung questions him about Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s disguises, “Once Jonathan puts a hat on, a lot of people don’t notice him, and Antoni’s just another hot white guy in New York.”