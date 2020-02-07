The Pussycat Dolls Reunite After A Decade With New Video For ‘React’

The Pussycat Dolls are back!

On Friday, the girl group debuted the new music video for “React”, their first single in 10 years.

The video features Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Kimberly Wyatt dancing in a room alternating between flames and rain pouring down.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scherzinger discussed the reunion.

“Well, Robin Antin, who originally created the Pussycat Dolls, had been wanting to get all of us back together for quite some time,” she explained. “Then, in the past few years, all of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone’s lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together. It’s great because it’s around our 10-year reunion.”

Talking about the new single, the singer said, “Coming back, we wanted to just do something that felt really new and fresh and something we’d never done. It’s got that electro-pop feel and a great dance beat, so it’s something we could dance hard to and do our own thing to, in regard to choreography.”

Fans, meanwhile, got a huge nostalgia kick out of seeing the new video.

