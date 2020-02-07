Katy Perry Sends Message Of Support To The People Of China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry is showing her solidarity with the people of China.
On Friday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, shared a special video message from the pop superstar, expressing her support for China as the country contends with the outbreak of Coronavirus.
“I just wanted to send a message to you, to let you know that we are all with you during this time,” she says in the video. “Keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best as you can.”
She added, “We are thinking of you. We are sending our prayers, and we’re going to get through this.”
Coronavirus has taken the lives of over 600 people so far in China.