Katy Perry Sends Message Of Support To The People Of China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry is showing her solidarity with the people of China.

RELATED: Coronavirus Blocks 3 Chinese Brands From Milan Fashion Week

On Friday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, shared a special video message from the pop superstar, expressing her support for China as the country contends with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn't agree more – we're in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV 🎥 @SinaWeibo, Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/u7wnn5xPdc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2020

“I just wanted to send a message to you, to let you know that we are all with you during this time,” she says in the video. “Keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best as you can.”

RELATED: Influencers Under Fire For Using Coronavirus Selfies To Win Viral Fame

She added, “We are thinking of you. We are sending our prayers, and we’re going to get through this.”

Coronavirus has taken the lives of over 600 people so far in China.