Oprah Speaks Out On Controversy Over Gayle King’s Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation Interview Question

In an appearance Friday on the “Today” show, Oprah Winfrey was asked about the recent controversy over her friend Gayle King asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s rape allegation during an interview.

“We did a show yesterday on best friends and how meaningful they are to us and I think the last 24 hours for your best friend has been pretty difficult after that interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe and I just wondered how she is doing,” Hoda Kotb asked Winfrey.

“She is not doing well. May I say she is not doing well because she has now death threats and has to now travel with security and she is feeling very much attacked,” Winfrey answered, getting emotional.

King’s question led to backlash across social media, including from celebs like 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

“Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail and she is not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position because that interview had already ran,” she continued. “And in the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie, and it was only because somebody at the network put up that clip and I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie. She obviously, all things pass, she will be okay, but she hasn’t slept in two days.”

Kotb asked, “What do you think about all that criticism?”

“I think anybody can criticize anything but the misogynist vitriol and the attacking to the point of it is dangerous to be in the streets alone because it is not just the people who are attacking,” Winfrey said, “it’s the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it.”

Asked about how she makes sure she’s there for King as she’s going through this, Winfrey added, “You support them.”

She continued, “I was on the phone with her this morning, I was on the phone with her last night, I was on the phone with her the night before. I think you stand in the gap. You try to be there for your friends. This is very hard because when you have social media and the force of social media and particularly people who didn’t see either interview making attacks. I think everybody has a right to have their opinion but to do it with such vitriol and hate and meanness.”