Kelly Clarkson Is Here With A Cover of Pink

You want to be here for this “Kellyoke” cover.

For Kelly Clarkson’s next song on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she took on Pink’s pop-rock ballad “I Am Here”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Warns Hoda Kotb Never To Drunk Text Blake Shelton

The audience all got on their feet as Clarkson belted out the high notes of the emotional chorus.

With her signature enthusiasm, she finished off the cover with a proud exclamation of “I love Pink!”

This isn’t the first time the singer has covered Pink on the show. In November last year, she covered the 2017 hit “What About us”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Inner Dave Grohl With Foo Fighters Cover

The song “I Am Here” is off Pink’s Grammy-nominated 2017 Beautiful Trauma album.

The popular “Kellyoke” segment of Clarkson’s daytime talk show has her covering everything from “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.