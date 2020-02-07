Taylor Swift Debuts Lyric Video For Powerful Girl Anthem ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift is getting fans pumped up with a brand new lyric video for “The Man”.

The new single, off the singer’s latest record, Lover, is an anthem for women everywhere and the powerful lyrics sit centre-stage for the visual, while a woman fights her way through a sea of men.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Re-Signs With Universal Music

Swift debuted the track during the Billboard Music Awards last year as a slam to Scooter Braun. The pair’s been the centre of a very public feud ever since Braun purchased Swift’s former record label, giving him ownership of all her masters.

“They’d say I hustled/ Put in the work/ They wouldn’t shake their heads/ And question how much of this I deserve,” she sings. “What I was wearing, if I was rude/ Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Responds After Comedian Nikki Glaser Apologizes For Body Shaming Joke

“The Man” is the follow up single to the three she released ahead of the album, which included, “Me!” featuring Brandon Urie, “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover”. Swift also released a new tune, “Only The Young”, from her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”.

Lover is available to stream everywhere.