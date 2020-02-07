James Woods Returns To Twitter, Goes After Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren

Actor James Woods attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

James Woods returned to Twitter on Thursday and took aim at political figures Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In his first tweet back on the social media platform since April 2019, Woods wrote: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron.”

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

“I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news,” Woods wrote, announcing his return. “How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?”

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

In another tweet, Woods called Democratic presidential candidate Warren “a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever.”

Not enough room in the Warren TeePee for women of color? Not a surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever… https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

In response to Clinton calling the result of the impeachment trial “dangerous territory,” Woods said: “You, of course, will never be impeached. One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that…”

You, of course, will never be impeached. One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that… https://t.co/cSvLStDdpJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods called Sanders a “poor old fool” and said he “sold his soul to Hillary for a crappy house on a lake in 2016, and the devil will take her due. They will never let you have it, Bernie.”

Poor Bernie. They aren’t going to let this poor old fool win no matter what he does. He sold his soul to Hillary for a crappy house on a lake in 2016, and the devil will take her due. They will never let you have it, Bernie. The fix is in. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods said he was “honoured” by “the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight.”

“Thank you. I am in tears,” he added.

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The “Salvador” actor was locked out of his Twitter account in September 2018 for a tweet he sent out months before that was found to be in violation of Twitter’s rules.

The tweet was posted July 20, 2018, and includes a hoax meme that said it came from Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. Woods got an email from Twitter saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” The email said Woods could use his account again if he deleted the tweet.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at the time, Woods said that meant he’d be allowed back on Twitter only if he decided to do what Twitter said. He said he wouldn’t do that, and he wouldn’t delete the tweet.

“Free speech is free speech — it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech,” Woods said, referring to Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.

—With files from The Associated Press

