Meghan McCain Tells Whoopi Goldberg Mitt Romney Is Nothing Like Her Dad On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg don’t quite see eye-to-eye when it comes to Mitt Romney.

On Thursday’s episode of “The View”, the co-hosts got into a disagreement about whether we should be praising the Utah senator after he voted against President Trump on one of two impeachment charges Trump faced in his Ukraine scandal. While Goldberg was supportive of Romney, McCain said she was being cautious.

“I like when anyone bucks a party. I will always respect it and I think it took big cajones to do that yesterday, but it doesn’t take that much profiles and courage right now to vote against something that is not going to have any impact,” McCain said. “I just think to Mitt Romney, I want to trust him, but would he still feel this way if Trump had given him his secretary of state position?”

She continued: “His history of a flip-flopper, for people like me, I’m never going to trust him.”

In response, Goldberg said that she was happy someone had finally stood up and said, “no.”

“I’m going to give faith in [Romney] like I did to your dad,” Goldberg said, referencing Meghan’s father John McCain who served as a senator in Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018.

Not pleased with the comparison, McCain responded: “With all due respect, Mitt Romney is nothing like my dad.”

Mitt Romney became the first senator in the history of the U.S. to vote against his party’s president in an impeachment trial. However, the Senate’s Republican majority found Trump not guilty on both of his charges.

