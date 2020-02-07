Ryan Reynolds And His Aviation Gin Team Up With Westminster Dog Show For ‘Sensation’-al New Cocktail

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin has gone to the dogs — literally.

The “Deadpool” star has entered into a new partnership with the famed Westminster Kennel Club and its annual Westminster Dog Show, creating a new cocktail for the event using Aviation gin.

In a hilarious video the Vancouver-born actor shared on Twitter, he’s seen preparing to compete for the Best in Show honours.

He’s seen carefully readying himself, wiping sweat from his brow with a handkerchief before reaching for a chain leash and attaching it to… a bottle of Aviation gin, which he then takes for a trot.

Reynolds also shared the recipe for the new Westminster Dog Show signature cocktail, dubbed “The Sensation”.

