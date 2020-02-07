‘This Morning’ Presenter Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay, Sends Love To His Wife Of 27 Years In Emotional Statement

“This Morning” presenter Phillip Schofield came out as gay during Friday’s show.

The host, who presents the UK show alongside Holly Willoughby, has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for nearly 27 years. The pair have two grown-up daughters together.

Schofield shared an emotional statement on his Instagram story, which included: “This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close – they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

“Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

He emphasized how much he loves his wife and daughters in the post.

Schofield then told Willoughby on “This Morning”: “All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn’t honest with myself. I was getting to the point where I didn’t like myself very much because I wasn’t being honest with myself.”

“[Coming out] is my decision. This is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew that I had to do. I don’t know what the world will be like now. I don’t know how this will be taken or what people will think.”

The star has been bombarded with praise on social media. See some of the response from the likes of Piers Morgan and James Corden below.

A picture paints a thousand words.

This is a man who was in pain , who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality …. Also unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @Schofe hoping you find happiness. 👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/p7RuE7H8uY — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 7, 2020

Huge respect and admiration for our friend @Schofe. Sending love to you P, and to your 3 lovely girls ❤️ — antanddec (@antanddec) February 7, 2020

Incredibly proud of @Schofe today. For anyone struggling today know that you are brave and you are loved x — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 7, 2020