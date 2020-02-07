Pearl Jam Releases Trio Of Music Videos For ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’

After seven years, Pearl Jam is back with not just one music video, but three.

On Friday, the band released the third in their series of music videos for their new single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

Titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach III)”, the video features the band performing intercut with psychedelic images of the natural environment, directed by Ryan Cory.

The video comes after “(Mach I)”, which was released on Jan. 22 and directed by Joel Edwards, and “Mach (II)” also directed by Cory and released on Jan. 29.

Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton is out March 27.