Corey Feldman Says That Hollywood’s Biggest Problem Is Paedophilia

Corey Feldman isn’t holding back when it comes to discussing Hollywood’s “biggest problem.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian “The Lost Boys” alum talked about paedophilia in Hollywood and more specifically, the way in which he and late actor Corey Haim were the victims of a child sex ring. In fact, the interview also references fellow former child star Alison Arngrim who has said, “I literally heard that [the two Coreys] were ‘passed around.’ The word was they were given drugs and being used for sex.”

According to Feldman, Haim experienced sexual abuse at the hands of “a major Hollywood figure” while filming “Lucas” in 1986. All of this, including incriminating information and the name of the alleged abuser, will be revealed in an upcoming documentary called, “Truth: The Rape of the Two Coreys.”

In the interview, Feldman also went on talk about his feeling towards the #MeToo movement while accusing the film industry of supporting the movement but turning a blind eye to his accusations.

“They go to the SAG [Screen Actors Guild] awards and they get all dressed in black and they honour Patricia Arquette. But why was I not invited?” he said.

Feldman rose to fame as a child in movies like 1984’s “Gremlins”. Alongside Haim, he also starred in “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream”. To fans, they became known as ‘The Two Coreys.”

You can catch the full interview here.