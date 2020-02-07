Julianne Moore Reveals Why Her Stunning Chanel Gown Wasn’t The Most Practical Thing To Wear To The 2015 Oscars

Julianne Moore looked incredible in her 2015 white Chanel Oscars dress, but it wasn’t the most practical ensemble.

Moore appeared on Gucci Westman’s YouTube series “Makeup & Friends”, where she explained how she couldn’t go to the bathroom until the end of the evening at the star-studded event.

That wasn’t ideal when she had to make an acceptance speech for her Best Actress award for her role in “Still Alice”, and had been downing glasses of wine.

RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For The Thriller ‘The Woman In The Window’ With Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman

Moore said of the stunning Chanel Haute Couture gown created by Karl Lagerfeld: “The year that I won, I was wearing this white Chanel dress. It was really pretty and really fitted and I was so nervous.”

Photo By: James Atoa/Everett Collection

She recalled how she’d downed a glass of wine before heading to the bathroom, where she realized, “I can’t get this dress off, I can’t go to the bathroom.”

RELATED: Julianne Moore Talks #MeToo, Family Life, And Being A Woman ‘Of A Certain Age’ On The Cover Of ‘ES Magazine’

Moore added, “That was like an hour in [to the show]. I had to wait until the end, till I won, till I did the press, and then had to go back with my manager and take off the entire dress so I could go to the bathroom.”