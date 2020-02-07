Video Of 2-Year-Old Girl Reenacting ‘Let It Go’ In The Snow Goes Viral

When sweet little Madelyn waddled out into the snow in her full Elsa costume, her mom Kristi Michele just couldn’t “Let It Go”.

In a video posted to Facebook, 2-year-old Madelyn reenacts the classic scene from “Frozen” where the character Elsa sings the Oscar and Grammy-winning song “Let It Go”. The cute toddler struts across the snow to a silent soundtrack and shows off some real acting chops. The video posted by Michele reads “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene 🤣”.

The video has amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of comments.

And for those of you worried that Madelyn might’ve become frozen herself, the young mother clarifies in a comment that she was outside for “less than two minutes” and Michele “warmed [her] little angel up immediately after.”

This isn’t the first time that the hugely popular Disney track has been covered. Everyone from Pearl Jam to the Montreal Canadiens have covered the catchy tune.

Some notable singers include “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams singing “Let It Go” for last year’s Super Bowl in an Audi ad.