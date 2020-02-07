Mark Ruffalo Recalls Accidentally Setting Someone On Fire, David Schwimmer Reveals Past As Roller Skating Waiter For ‘Graham Norton Show’

Mark Ruffalo is among the guests on Friday’s edition of “The Graham Norton Show”, where he recalled how a shot of sambuca almost required a 9-1-1 call to the fire department.

During the conversation, Ruffalo was discussing his pre-fame job as a bartender, which involved “dealing with a lot of drunk people” who were not well behaved.

“Occasionally you would get someone who was so obnoxious that… this guy came in, and he was wasted, and he was such an a-hole. He was like, ‘I wanna sambuca.’ I’m like, ‘Come on man, you’re doing okay,'” Ruffalo continued.

The customer just kept demanding sambuca, and then insisting Ruffalo light it on fire for him. Ruffalo resisted until the customer grew angry and yelled, “Light it!” So Ruffalo lit the alcohol, with the customer slamming it down his gullet in one shot, spraying the flaming liquid all over himself.

“It goes down his face, dripping down his face, blue flames everywhere,” recalled Ruffalo as the man slapped himself in the face trying to extinguish the flames. “And I’m trying not to laugh. And he beats the hell out of himself to get it out.”

After finally putting out the fire, the customer then demands, “Gimme another!”

Fellow guest David Schwimmer also recalled one of his first jobs was waiting tables, but he wasn’t any ordinary waiter. “My first gig was as a roller-staking waiter at this really cool place in Chicago called Ed Debevic’s.”

“I worked at Ed Debevic’s!” interrupted Ruffalo. “That’s right, they opened one in L.A.” said Schwimmer of the retro-themed diner.

“The stars that came out of this place,” Ruffalo joked, recalling that the serving staff had to play characters. “I was Romeo,” admitted Schwimmer. “I was Frankie,” replied Ruffalo, as the two clutched hands and went in for a hug.

According to Schwimmer, his character was “Romeo the romancer,” who was “kind of based a little on [John] Travolta in ‘Grease’… it was a ’50s diner so I had, you know, a pompadour and bigger muscles at the time.”

Meanwhile, Ruffalo also discussed his penchant for revealing “Avengers” spoilers — and may have just accidentally revealed another one. Watch: