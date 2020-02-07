Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Women In Me’

Shania Twain is celebrating a big milestone.

On Friday, the country superstar celebrated the 25th anniversary of her second studio album, The Women In Me.

“I cannot believe it is 25 years since I released The Woman In Me. This is really the album that started it all off for me,” Twain said in a video she posted on Twitter. “It was the first certified diamond album and 25 years later I’m still enjoying singing these songs every night. The album means a great deal to me. It’s been a very personal journey and I’m very grateful to this album.”

“I actually should be doing something to celebrate — yeah,” she added.

The anniversary comes just after the “Any Man Of Mine” singer announced that her Las Vegas residency has been extended.

Twain’s Let’s Go Vegas residency started at Planet Hollywood in December 2019 and will now run with extra shows from August to December 2020.