Joaquin Phoenix & Jane Fonda Lead Fire Drill Friday March

Joaquin Phoenix and Jane Fonda are staying committed to their climate change advocacy.

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Takes On The Climate Emergency

The Oscar-nominated Best Actor and two-time Oscar-winning Best Actress attended yet another Fire Drill Friday rally this week. Phoenix, 45, and Fonda, 82, led the march into the rally on Friday, Feb. 7, per Arizona-based reporter Caroline Yu.

In her speech, Fonda applauded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for his “absolute” support of climate change efforts. Fonda called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to enact statewide support of such efforts.

Fonda also thanked “Veep” and “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Paul Scheer for his contributions, inviting him on stage.

RELATED: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin Talk Fire Drill Friday Arrests

Jane invites fellow celebrities on stage including @paulscheer and @msjunetta and thanks them for using their platform to spread the message agianst fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/GagvxfTGzV — Caroline Yu (@carolinetyuu) February 7, 2020

The Fire Drill Friday mission statement reads as follows: “Our demands center and uplift those of youth climate strikers across the country, who on September 20,2019 sounded the alarm on the climate emergency and answered Greta Thunberg’s call to action.”