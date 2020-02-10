What’s Next For The 2020 Oscar Winners: Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Bong Joon-ho

Awards season has come to a close with the 92nd Academy Awards rolling up the red carpet. Today, a new crop of winners — Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Bong Joon-ho — are basking in Oscar’s glow, getting ready to tackle their first post-win projects.

Here’s a look at what newly minted Oscar winners are up to next.

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix- Getty Images

Finally nabbing a win after four nominations, Joaquin Phoenix, 45, will next be seen in “C’mon C’mon”, the new drama from “Beginners” writer-director Mike Mills. Already filmed, the movie is now in post-production. No official details about the plot have been released but it’s rumoured to follow the story of a young boy whose father struggles with bipolar disorder and is in the middle of a manic episode. It is assumed Phoenix will play the father.

Phoenix is also set to reunite with his “To Die for” co-star Casey Affleck for the western “Far Bright Star”, which follows a cavalry soldier who has been tasked with bringing Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in. When his small band of troops are attacked, he must survive the harsh Mexican desert with the remaining horsemen.

When it comes to a “Joker” sequel, Phoenix’s contract was a one-off deal that only had him playing Arthur Fleck in a single outing. Talks regarding “Joker 2” are preliminary at best with director Todd Phillips saying (in December) he’d be open to returning for another outing with Phoenix.

Best Actress – Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger – Getty Images

The “Judy” actress took a six-year sabbatical from acting and doesn’t look like she’s in a hurry to get back in front of the camera following her second Oscar win. Aside from “Judy”, Zellweger, 50, appeared in the Netflix thriller series “What/If” but is keeping any upcoming projects under wraps for now.

“I’m not being coy, I promise. I’m always the last to know… I do know that Helen [Fielding] has written a book, so maybe,” she told the Guardian in the fall.

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt – Getty Images

Fourth time’s a charm for Brad Pitt who earned his first acting Oscar for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. (He also has an Oscar for producing 2014 Best Picture winner “12 Years A Slave”). Pitt will once again return to old Hollywood for his next acting venture, “Babylon”. Pitt is rumoured to join fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone in this drama directed by Damien Chazelle, which is said to take a look at Hollywood in the 1920s with Stone playing early screen star Clara Bow. And if that long-delayed “World War Z” sequel ever gets off the ground, Pitt, 56, is still attached to the project for now.

The actor will also continue his streak of producing high-quality content with his Plan B Entertainment production company. Some of the company’s varied upcoming projects include a fictionalized chronicle of Marilyn Monroe, a documentary on Chris Cornell, an adaptation of the bestselling novel-turned-play The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time, horror-romance “Black Hole”, Ryan Coogler’s next project with Michael B. Jordan, and two TV shows: one on the Underground Railroad and another about Nigerian immigrants featuring Lupita Nyong’o.

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

Laura Dern – Getty Images

Laura Dern, 53, (who seems to have missed the acting winners’ group photo) is finally an Oscar winner following her third nomination. The actress, who starred in Best Picture nominees “Little Women” and “Marriage Story”, will once again lace up her boots for a return to “Jurassic World 3”. Dern will reprise the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler along with her original 1993 “Jurassic Park” co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

“I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me,” she told IMDb. “So many children and particularly young women who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, bad-ass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again … .”

Best Director – Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho – Getty Images

Bong Joon-ho made history with “Parasite” becoming not only the first Korean-language film to win the Best International Feature category but also Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. The director is also the first South Korean to win Best Director.

“I do have a plan. I have to work. It’s my job,” he said backstage at the Academy Awards following his historic wins.

The director says he’s working on two very different movies: one in Korean and one in English. “The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action,” he told Variety in November. “It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course, I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.”

For those newly-initiated into the #BongHive, film distributor Neon is planning a re-release of his 2003 Korean crime thriller “Memories Of Murder” starring his longtime collaborator and “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho.